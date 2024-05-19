The rule of seven

In the marketing world, they say someone needs to "hear" a message through various touchpoints, at least seven times before they take action.
Last week we wrote about an upcoming training package for Queensland growers, and we thought it so important that we are writing about it here again. We really don't want you to miss out on this opportunity, as it could be a game changer for you.
We have continuously heard real concerns and the harsh realities of staying in business with some changes within our control, while others are in the hands of wholesalers, retailers, government, and consumers.
As much as growers have been supportive of the advocacy efforts to this point, many are understandably asking us, "What's going to change?" This is something we also constantly think about and plan for. Of course, success within our own control is a skilled up sector, equipped and empowered with all the knowledge growers need to level the playing field.
To achieve this, we have launched the state-wide initiative 'Geared Up Growers' ensuring we have the most equipped negotiators in the nation. Whether this is with agents, retailers, energy and fertiliser providers or the like, with the support of the Queensland government we are offering effective negotiation training (free) for Queensland growers.
Success outside our control, but within our influence:
Over the next couple of months, we will be:
The time is now. The public sentiment for growers has never been stronger. They want growers to succeed and value their efforts. While we understand the skepticism and the power imbalances at play, we cannot afford to miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to improve the future of the sector on so many levels at once.
