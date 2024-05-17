North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

The week of red meat impresses Beef 2024 rookie

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
May 18 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Queensland Country Life tent was the team's work station for the week. Picture: Steph Allen
The Queensland Country Life tent was the team's work station for the week. Picture: Steph Allen

Back home in my normal routine, the whirlwind of Beef 2024 seems like a dream - a blur of cattle, country music and lots and lots of beef. What more could a girl want?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.