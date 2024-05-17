The week of red meat impresses Beef 2024 rookie

Back home in my normal routine, the whirlwind of Beef 2024 seems like a dream - a blur of cattle, country music and lots and lots of beef. What more could a girl want?
The momentous week, attracting nearly 120,000 attendees to the Rockhampton Showgrounds and pumping a whopping $94 million into the local economy was my first introduction to the industry's triennial event. And what an introduction it was.
I kicked off my first Beef Australia with a visit to Henderson Park - a fifth-generation Brahman and Brangus grass-fed cattle property located 30 minutes north of Rockhampton, run by Ryan and Nikki Anderson.
The warm and welcoming team of Anderson family members, staff and Fitzroy Basin Association team members took a cohort of 50-odd producers, international guests and yours truly on a tour around the 5000 acres of lush hinterland.
We learned about the family's innovative practices, including the use of radishes for soil matter, cattle mustering with drones and the long history of Mrs Anderson's ancestral roots on the Barmoya property, which trace back to 1885.
On Monday morning, it was all systems go. I joined my team at the Queensland Country Life tent and settled into a week of non-stop action. I knew this week was going to be big, but I underestimated the prowess of the impressive week dedicated to everyone's favourite red meat.
I was lucky enough to attend seminars and talks with the likes of Greenstock, Meat Livestock Australia, AgForce, AMPC, the Royal Flying Doctors Service and Elders (with special guests, Mick and Ben Hewitt), learn about the latest technology and equipment at the trade exhibition fair, meet graziers from across the country, and chat with international producers about their own operations - including US producer Seth Scribner of Tejon ranch (the largest expanse of private land in California).
I dined on some of the most mouth-watering beef dishes at the MLA Sundowner Drinks (courtesy of corporate chef Sam Burke) and Cattylst NextGen networking event, sampled tasty Wagyu ice-cream, attended the Stud Cattle Young Judges event (where 18-year-old Alexandra Olive was crowned grand champion) and joined throngs of journalists as we interviewed prime minister Anthony Albanese and premier Steven Miles.
A protest against the federal government's Bio-security Protection Levy (set to be rolled out on July 1) was held by the likes of National Farmers Federation, Nationals leader David Littleproud and Member for Dawson Andrew Willcox.
I empathised with their pleas to cut farmers some slack and pass the import tax to our foreign competitors, not to our hard-working farmers who are already being slogged with rising input costs, fuel levees and land taxes.
I met with Tick and Kate Everett, parents of 'Dolly', and charity manager Sally Sweeney, who shared their heartbreaking story about the devastating consequences of bullying ahead of 'Do it for Dolly Day' on May 10. It's something close to my heart - and I'm sure many of you have also been impacted by bullying.
The work the family and their charity has done to help other families was inspiring. Their strength was incredibly moving.
I feel very lucky to have taken part in such a fun, educational and impressive event, with such down-to-earth and lovely attendees, new and old friends and an inspiring and warm team of journos.
I'll be counting down until the next Beef Australia - which they say will be an even bigger affair in 2027!
