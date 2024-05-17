The week of red meat impresses Beef 2024 rookie

I was lucky enough to attend seminars and talks with the likes of Greenstock, Meat Livestock Australia, AgForce, AMPC, the Royal Flying Doctors Service and Elders (with special guests, Mick and Ben Hewitt), learn about the latest technology and equipment at the trade exhibition fair, meet graziers from across the country, and chat with international producers about their own operations - including US producer Seth Scribner of Tejon ranch (the largest expanse of private land in California).