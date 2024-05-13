Bulls, barrel racing and broncos: Mount Isa Rodeo Festival tickets on sale

Called the 'Greatest Show on Dirt', fans of champion bullriders and gorgeous horses will be thrilled to hear tickets now on sale for the Mount Isa Rodeo Festival 2024.
Held on August 3 to 11, the Mount Isa Rodeo Festival which will feature riders from the USA and New Zealand, the Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships and the legendary Mount Isa Mines Rodeo, event CEO Natalie Flecker said.
"The Mount Isa Mines Rodeo is the Southern Hemisphere's largest rodeo and the third largest rodeo in the world, she said.
"This year champions will return to battle for the famous buckles, newcomers will become legends, juniors will rise up, eight seconds will seem like a lifetime and the heritage and importance of rodeo in the Outback will be celebrated and riders are coming from across the world to literally throw their hats in the ring".
Organisers are hoping for good crowds after the Road to Rodeo scheduled for May 11 was cancelled three weeks out due to poor tickets sales.
To mark 65 years of the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo 10 junior bull riders from Texas, USA, will compete in a Junior Bull Riding Championship created exclusively for them on Thursday morning, before they take on the Aussies in the Junior Bull Ride.
Another event guaranteed to have fans waving their hats will be the inaugural The Ah One versus Church Family Trans-Tasman Indigenous Rodeo Challenge, which will involve some of the best cowboys and cowgirls from New Zealand take on the Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo champions on Thursday night.
Created to pay tribute to George Ah One, known as The Carandotta Drover, and his family who walked horses over 200 kilometres from Carandotta Station through to Kalkadoon Park for the annual Mount Isa Rotary Rodeo in 1959 and then did this for over 20 years.
Revered for their horsemanship and the bloodline of these horses they are still viewed as some of the best rodeo stock in the country.
Likewise, the Church family is renown in NZ as the multi-generational Mori rodeo family is the reigning national champions and celebrating these pioneers of indigenous rodeo heritage will create Trans-Tasman rodeo history.
Fresh from taking Gold at the Queensland Tourism Awards and only in its third year, the Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships is looking to again welcome a record crowd and a record number of riders with Australian music royalty in Kasey Chambers and Christine Anu headlining the Rodeo Rock concert.
In 2023 the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo had the most entries in the event's then 64 year history, plus the highest number of junior and female entries ever.
Rodeo fans will be keen to learn in July if 2023 champions including 18-year-old Calliope cowboy Boston Leather who won the Open Bull Ride, Sarina cowboy Toby Hale, the All Around Cowboy and famed Emerald rider Leanne Caban, the All Around Cowgirl, return to battle it out to retain their titles.
Mount Isa Rodeo Highlights
In what will be a stand-up moment in the famous red dirt arena at Buchanan Park, on Saturday at lunchtime there will be a Grand Entry honouring the legends of 65 years of Mount Isa Mines Rodeo.
The Mount Isa Mines Rodeo Rock program starts on Friday night starring one of Australia's leading country stars Brad Cox and Adelaide's The Hindley Street Country Club revered as 'the world's best cover band'.
On Saturday night it's award-winning James Johnston as well as Zac and George who are known for their beautiful country harmonies.
Are you competing or have a news tip? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.