North Queensland Register
Home/News

Bulls, barrel racing and broncos: Mount Isa Rodeo Festival tickets on sale

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
May 13 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warwick Cowgirl Maddie Gray carryied the flag at Mount Isa Rodeo in 2023. Picture: Supplied
Warwick Cowgirl Maddie Gray carryied the flag at Mount Isa Rodeo in 2023. Picture: Supplied

Called the 'Greatest Show on Dirt', fans of champion bullriders and gorgeous horses will be thrilled to hear tickets now on sale for the Mount Isa Rodeo Festival 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.