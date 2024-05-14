North Queensland Register
Move over equestrian centre, Towers saleyards expansion on the cards

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
May 15 2024 - 6:00am
Charters Towers councillors tour the Dalrymple Saleyards. Picture supplied.
The Dalrymple Saleyards Masterplan could see the Charters Towers Equestrian Centre shifted to make way for a saleyards expansion.

