New cane industry group visited FNQ for positive grower outcomes

Stressed and very worried about their future," is how the new CEO of a merger of two leading industry groups which united last month described attendees at the first of four member meetings in the state's far north.
After Queensland Cane Agriculture and Renewables and Australian Cane Farmers Association announced their intent to combine on April 29, CEO Stephen Ryan was in Mossman ahead of three other meetings to be held today on the Tablelands, Babinda, and Innisfail.
Mr Ryan said the Wednesday meeting had around a dozen members attend.
"They had already attended two massive meetings in town where growers were wanting to get information about the future of their industry after the Mossman Mill closure," he said.
"The growers are all very stressed and very worried about their future."
Mr Ryan said QCAR and ACFA meetings marked the beginning of a collaborative effort between the organisations to empower cane farmers in the far North Queensland district.
"The role of our joint organisation is comment on options as they come and help to facilitate successful opportunities," he said.
"Of the 3500 cane farmers in the state our members number more than a third.
"We are growing rapidly and are encouraging sugarcane producers to be part of shaping the future for the cane industry in far North Queensland region by attending these events,"
Mr Ryan said meeting participants can expect to gain valuable insights into the recent integration of the two organisations, along with comprehensive industry updates.
"These meetings provide a platform for sugarcane growers to actively engage, share feedback, and offer suggestions, fostering a collaborative environment for industry enhancement," he said.
"They also signify a pivotal moment in our efforts to strengthen and support cane farmers in the region and we look forward to engaging with the community and hearing their valuable input.
"It's an opportunity for members to come along, meet the old and new directors and be part of what we intend to do now and going forward."
