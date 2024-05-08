Northern-bred feeder steers dominate Charters Towers yarding

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 234c and averaged 208c, and those over 500kg topped at 228c to average 224c. Heifers under 440kg sold to 232c and averaged 196c. Cows under 400kg made 178c and averaged 147c, while cows over 400kg reached 218c, averaging 202c. Bulls under 450kg made 220c and averaged 198c, while bulls over 450kg reached 220c to average 191c.