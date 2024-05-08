North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Northern-bred feeder steers dominate Charters Towers yarding

May 8 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern-bred feeder steers dominate Charters Towers yarding
Northern-bred feeder steers dominate Charters Towers yarding

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 963 cattle today, consisting of 318 prime cattle and 645 store cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.