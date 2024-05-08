Northern-bred feeder steers dominate Charters Towers yarding

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 963 cattle today, consisting of 318 prime cattle and 645 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 37 bullocks, 32 heifers, 211 cows and 38 bulls.
The store section consisted of 496 steers, 60 mickeys and 89 heifers.
Agents said cattle comprised small lines of mixed quality and conditioned prime cattle with one line of northern-bred Brahman steers accounting for the majority of the store section.
The yarding was drawn from Boulia, Mt Isa, Richmond, Normanton, Croydon, Georgetown, Greenvale, as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 15 cents a kilogram easier, heifers were 10c easier, cows were firm, and bulls were 15c easier on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 234c and averaged 208c, and those over 500kg topped at 228c to average 224c. Heifers under 440kg sold to 232c and averaged 196c. Cows under 400kg made 178c and averaged 147c, while cows over 400kg reached 218c, averaging 202c. Bulls under 450kg made 220c and averaged 198c, while bulls over 450kg reached 220c to average 191c.
Bullocks sold on a/c LT and CP Curley, Sutherland, Georgetown, topped at 228c/kg, to weigh 626kg to return $1427.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c West Leichhardt, Mt Isa, that sold for 232c/kg, and weighed 418kg to return $969.
The top pen of cows was sold by a/c Camm Pastoral Co, Walhalla, Malanda, for 218c/kg, weighing 613kg to return $1338.
Bulls sold on a/c JA and SJ Webster, Mt Little, Georgetown, topped at 220c/kg and weighed 655kg, to return $1442.
Store cattle were made up of one large line of northern-bred feeder steers along with a handful of local cattle. Prices reflected quality.
Steers under 200kg reached 268c to average 265c, steers 200-320kg sold to 284c, averaging 200c, steers 320-400kg topped at 282c and averaged 222c and steers over 400kg sold to 254c to average 210c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 248c, averaging 192c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 190c and averaged 182c, heifers 200-320kg sold to 206c, averaging 171c, and heifers 320-370kg made 208c to average 193c.
A pen of 29 Charbray steers a/c Morr Morr Pastoral, Maggieville, Normanton, made 282c/kg and weighed 347kg, returning an average of $977.
A pen of 17 Brahman steers a/c Tewinga Pastoral Holdings, Canary, Boulia, made 240.2c/kg, to weigh 372kg and return $894.
A pen of 10 Brahman steers a/c JMS Electrical and Instrumentation, Cromarty, made 268c/kg, to weigh 167kg and return $447.
A good pen of 25 heifers on a/c Tewinga Pastoral Holdings, Canary, Boulia, made 208c/kg, weighed 351kg returning $731.
