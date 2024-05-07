North Queensland Register
Home/News

Long drive lets Triumph live up to his name

Ashley Walmsley
By Ashley Walmsley
Updated May 7 2024 - 6:32pm, first published 6:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russell Kidd jnr, Maple Downs Murray Greys, Atherton with holds Greyman grand champion bull Maple Downs Triumph, with Maddie Brockhoff, executive officer, Murray Grey Beef Cattle Society, Armidale presenting the trophy and Marilyn Hansen, Shell-Dee Murray Grey stud, Kingaroy. Picture by Ashley Walmsley
Russell Kidd jnr, Maple Downs Murray Greys, Atherton with holds Greyman grand champion bull Maple Downs Triumph, with Maddie Brockhoff, executive officer, Murray Grey Beef Cattle Society, Armidale presenting the trophy and Marilyn Hansen, Shell-Dee Murray Grey stud, Kingaroy. Picture by Ashley Walmsley

THE 12-hour drive from Atherton to Rockhampton was all worth it for Greyman breeders, the Kidd family, Maple Downs Murray Greys.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashley Walmsley

Ashley Walmsley

Editor, Good Fruit & Vegetables

Ashley Walmsley is the editor of ACM's only national, fresh produce magazine, Good Fruit & Vegetables, while also covering horticulture stories for the agricultural papers and websites. He also writes the weekly, The Ringer, column in the Qld Country Life.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.