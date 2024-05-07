Heifers sell to slightly dearer market Sarina

Sarina combined agents yarded 581 head last Friday comprising 304 steers, 242 heifers, 28 cows, four bulls, and three cows and calves.
They said the market for steers was slightly easier in line with other centres. Heifers sold to a slightly dearer market with buyers coming from Banana, Rockhampton and south east Queensland.
Steers sold from $200 - $860, heifers sold from $100 - $1240, cows sold from $380 - $860, bulls sold from $200 - $860 and cows and calves made $1150.
Lirossa Pty Ltd, Sarina, sold a pen of Brangus weaner heifers for $600.
R Campbell, Westhill, sold Brangus pregnancy tested in-calf heifers to top at $1240.
Buckleigh's Chance, Koumala, sold Limo cross weaned steers for $710.
PJ and CT Muscat, Mt Charlton, sold Brangus weaner heifers to a top of $600.
D Gerhart, Bowen, sold Simbra cows and calves to return $1150.
Margaret McFadzen, East Funnel, sold Charbray weaner steers for a top of $680 and Charbray weaner heifers up to $540.
Jeff and Jenny Evans, East Funnel Creek, sold Simbrah weaner steers for $580.
