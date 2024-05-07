North Queensland Register
Heifers sell to slightly dearer market Sarina

May 7 2024
Heifers sell to slightly dearer market Sarina
Heifers sell to slightly dearer market Sarina

Sarina combined agents yarded 581 head last Friday comprising 304 steers, 242 heifers, 28 cows, four bulls, and three cows and calves.

