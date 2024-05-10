Is buffel grass a pasture or weed?

A story written by a colleague caught my attention this week, about the impact of buffel grass and if it should be classed as a weed in the Northern Territory.
The article went into the impacts of buffel on native grasses, how highly flammable it is and how the NT has formed a working group to address environmental concerns.
It got me thinking, how long until the same is rolled out across North Queensland?
Buffel grass is a perennial pasture that is found across much of the Australian continent, including arid and semi-arid regions.
It was introduced to Australia in the 1920s and for decades it has been sown for livestock production and land rehabilitation, growing rapidly under warm, moist conditions and persisting under heavy grazing and drought.
I live on a cattle station in north west Queensland where buffel grass is treasured across a lot of North Queensland businesses.
It is a highly sought after fodder essential to many businesses, providing a drought-proof stockfeed into the dry season.
Buffel grass has also been an important factor of erosion control across North Queensland, due to its extensive root system.
Despite its importance to the cattle industry, NT authorities have label it "one of the most environmentally serious weed species in central and northern Australia" and are investigating how to best manage it.
Buffel is a "taker" and doesn't put nutrients back into the soil and has been seen to weed out native species of grasses. However some producers are managing the spread of buffel on their own, opting for a variety of different grasses to grow.
Buffel is also being compared to its introduced counterpart, Gamba, for its spread but also how highly-flammable it is.
Buffel grass stands have a high fuel load and its dry foliage forms a continuous, flammable ground layer that can cause more intense fires. But getting rid of buffel will not put out the bushfires.
As I have come to learn living in the north for the last eight years, bushfires are just part of life up here. It doesn't matter if they're started by lightning or a flicked cigarette; you can almost guarantee you'll witness bushfires in the dry.
Last year we had several bushfires across our property and subsequently lost most of our grass across the place. But this was not just fuelled by buffel grass.
We have a variety of flora spread across the property including native and introduced; buffel, spear grass, love grass and spinifex, to name a few.
All of these are highly-flammable, not to mention the likes of turpentine. And not one is solely the problem.
Meanwhile government agencies that introduced buffel all those year ago, that has helped the north thrive, has decided to backflip and reassess the pros and cons.
And looking into a strategy that will determine how declaring buffel grass as a weed will impact the pastoral industry and environmental protection.
A large part of the agriculture industry relies on this fodder to keep their businesses thriving and I honestly think there are other plants, like prickly bush that should be under the scrutiny of the microscope ahead of buffel grass.
I believe this is just another targeted attack on the pastoral industry and moving forward I hope that pastoralists are seriously consulted when making decisions or enforcing restrictions that can heavily alter their business.
- Journalist, Samantha Campbell.
