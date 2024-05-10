North Queensland Register
Home/News

Is buffel grass a pasture or weed?

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
May 11 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buffel grass has also been an important erosion control across the north. File picture.
Buffel grass has also been an important erosion control across the north. File picture.

A story written by a colleague caught my attention this week, about the impact of buffel grass and if it should be classed as a weed in the Northern Territory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.