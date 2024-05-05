North Queensland Register
Home/News

Grocer monopoly price-gouging Torres Strait Islanders

By Savannah Meacham
May 5 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Torres Strait food prices are exacerbated by freight costs with all food coming by ship from Cairns. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)
Torres Strait food prices are exacerbated by freight costs with all food coming by ship from Cairns. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)

Torres Strait Islanders are paying 170 per cent more for supermarket products than some regional Queenslanders, an inquiry has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.