North Queensland Register
Home/Agribusiness

Residents rejoice as Westpac suspends regional closures for three years

May 3 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto praised Westpac's decision to extend its moratorium on branch closures until at least 2027. Photo supplied.
Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto praised Westpac's decision to extend its moratorium on branch closures until at least 2027. Photo supplied.

Westpac has postponed the closure regional branches for the next three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.