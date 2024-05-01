Bullocks make $1749 at Charters Towers

Charters Towers Combined Agents yarded a total of 1709 cattle for the prime sale on Wednesday.
The prime cattle consisted of 323 bullocks, 142 heifers, 1086 cows and 144 bulls, 10 store steers and four store heifers.
Agents said cattle comprised of good selective pens of heavy slaughter bullocks and a large yarding of mostly finished cows.
There was a large variety of heavy slaughter and live export bound bulls that attracted a large gallery of buyers.
There was a competitive market across all types of categories.
The yarding was drawn from Mt Isa, Julia Creek, Cloncurry, Mt Garnet, Forsayth, Richmond, Hughenden as well as local and coastal areas.
Prime Quotes: Bullocks were 5c Dearer, Heifers were 10c Dearer, Cows were unchanged and firm, and Bulls were 10-15 easier on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 244c and averaged 226c, and those over 500kg topped at 264c to average 250c.
Heifers under 540kg sold to 234c and averaged 201c.
Cows under 400kg made 186c and averaged 131c, while cows over 400kg reached 225c, averaging 195c.
Bulls under 450kg made 236c and averaged 220c, while bulls over 450kg reached 242c to average 202c.
Highlights:
Bullocks topped at 264/kg sold on a/c Sefton Grazing Co that weighed 662kg to return $1749.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c AJ and MA Spurdle that sold for 234/kg, weighing 550kg to return $1288.
The top pen of cows were sold by B abd J Epple for 224/kg, weighing 616kg to return $1379.
Bulls sold on a/c CP and NA Ferguson topped at 242/kg and weighed 660kg, to return $1598.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.