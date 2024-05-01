Highway to remain blocked for coming weeks

A BMA truck carrying an excavator that has been wedged beneath the Caval Ridge Mine overpass since April 20, is expected to continue blocking the busy Peak Downs Highway until mid-May.
All non-essential travel to the Bowen Basin has been cut off until May 3 and a detour route has been set up on the Dysart-Clermont Road.
A sidetrack is currently being established for road users until the overpass is reinstated to a safe condition.
The sidetrack is expected to be operational by mid-May.
A Transport and Main Roads Queensland spokesperson said the department's priority was to "safely restore access" to the highway as soon as possible.
"We understand the impact of the temporary closure of the Caval Ridge Mine overpass on the Peak Downs Highway and the community's need to reach their destinations on time," the spokesperson said.
"Our priority is to safely restore access to the Peak Downs Highway in this location as soon as possible.
"We are working with the mine operator to establish a safe sidetrack in the vicinity of the overpass for all road users until the necessary work to reinstate the overpass to a safe condition can be completed.
"In the interim, the highway remains temporarily closed while the area is made safe."
Detour routes via Dysart-Clermont Road and Peak Downs Mine Road are currently in place with some restrictions for B-Doubles and road trains.
Heavy vehicle operators can plan their journey through the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR) route planner tool prior to applying for a NHVR permit for further assessment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.