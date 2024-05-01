North Queensland Register
Highway to remain blocked for coming weeks

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
May 1 2024 - 11:00am
A BMA truck carrying an excavator has been wedged beneath the Caval Ridge Mine overpass since April 20. Picture: Jobs in Mining
A BMA truck carrying an excavator that has been wedged beneath the Caval Ridge Mine overpass since April 20, is expected to continue blocking the busy Peak Downs Highway until mid-May.

