North Queensland Register
Home/News

Un-reel: Katherine fisho catches million dollar fish

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
April 30 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Un-reel: Katherine fisho catches million dollar fish
Un-reel: Katherine fisho catches million dollar fish

A 19-year-old Katherine man has snagged the catch of a lifetime, reeling in the Northern Territory's most-wanted barra in the Million Dollar Fish competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.