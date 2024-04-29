Market holds firm to slighter dearer at Nebo

Nebo combined agents had an increased yarding of 1021 head for their cattle sale on Friday, comprising of 761 steers, 189 heifers, 50 cows and 21 bulls.
The market held firm to slighter dearer than other sales in the region, with buyers present from Springsure, Taroom and Tully as well as the local region.
Steers over 500kg sold to 326c, average 323c, steers 400-500kg reached 330c, average 309c, steers 320-400kg sold to 320c, average 291c and steers 250-320kg reached 332c, average 288c.
Cows under 250kg sold to 236c and averaged 230c and cows over 520kg sold to 206c and averaged 195c.
Heifers 400-450 kg sold to 236c, average 222c, heifers 300-400kg reached 252c, average 241c, heifers 250-300kg made 232c, average 201c, and heifers under 250kg made 198c, average 189c.
Bulls over 600kg made 228c, average 219c and bulls under 450kg made 242c to average 207c.
Stan Fordham, Scottville, sold heavy Braford/Charolais cross feeder steers for 320c/kg to return $1640 a head.
AM and BR Black, Valkyrie sold VGQ Charbray steers topping at 330c/kg to return $1619.
John and Wendy Grant, Scottville, sold Braford/Charolais cross feeders steers for 322c/kg to return $1541.
Suttor Creek Pastoral, Glenden, sold Charbray steers for 318c/kg weighing 478kg to return $1523. They also sold Brahman steers for 300c/kg weighing 430kg to return $1292.
Joyce Paul, Nebo, sold Belmont Red steers to return $1216.
Muggera Pty Ltd, Nebo sold a quality run of Flatback and Brahman steers with the lead run of the steers making 320c/kg to return $1206.
Day Cattle Co, Nebo, sold Brahman sross steers selling up to 316c/kg to average $1177.
K Black, Sandringham, sold VGQ Charbray weaner steers for 332c/kg to return $1063.
John and Wendy Grant, Scottville, sold Braford cows for 206c/kg to return $1366.
Stan Fordham, Scottville, sold Braford/Charolais cross heifers for 236c/kg to return $1023.
AM and BR Black, Valkyrie, sold a VGQ run of Charbray heifers topping at 252c/kg to return $847.
K Black, Sandringham, sold VGQ Charbray weaner Heifers for 236c/kg to return $715.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.