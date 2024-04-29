North Queensland Register
Market holds firm to slighter dearer at Nebo

Updated April 29 2024 - 5:54pm, first published 1:30pm
File picture by Steph Allen
File picture by Steph Allen

Nebo combined agents had an increased yarding of 1021 head for their cattle sale on Friday, comprising of 761 steers, 189 heifers, 50 cows and 21 bulls.

