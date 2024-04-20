North Queensland Register
Home/News

NT pastoralists to record above average start to season

Vanessa Binks
By Vanessa Binks
April 21 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo
File photo

Northern Territory pastoralists are set to record an above average season, after some areas received a dumping of more than 1000 millimetres of rain since January.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vanessa Binks

Vanessa Binks

Markets Editor/Journalist

I am the Markets Editor and journalist at the Stock Journal. I am based at Nuriootpa in SA's lower north.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.