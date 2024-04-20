NT pastoralists to record above average start to season

Northern Territory pastoralists are set to record an above average season, after some areas received a dumping of more than 1000 millimetres of rain since January.
Alice Springs has also received its fair share of season-saving rainfall in March, with about 200mm falling across four days, while north of the town, near Tea Tree, received plenty of soaking rain earlier this year.
Independent stock agent Herbie Neville believed it was shaping up to be a great season for the Territory, after a shaky finish to last year dampened confidence.
"There was some rain which arrived in November. It got a lot of people out of trouble with the heat and fires but it backed off again," he said.
This meant, the rainfall throughout March, had turned the season around for many pastoralists.
"The grass is hanging on and the past few dry seasons has meant stock numbers are perhaps at the best levels in a few years," Mr Neville said.
"Most will have an average send off of stock in the coming months whereas in the northwest, where most of the rain fell, they will have an above average send off."
Mr Neville believed many pastoralists could also be frightened the substantial rainfall would spur on severely dry seasons in the years ahead.
"I have been in the area for 50 years and in that time, there's been four good years like this. We are expecting some dry times ahead and many will probably get stock off," he said.
Stock roads have also been impacted by the large amount of rain and the Territory's main muster could be weeks behind schedule.
Kurundi Station's, via Tennant Creek, Rebecca Saint, was eager to start mustering but was weeks behind after almost 1000mm fell on the property since January.
"We are hoping in the next four weeks it will be dry enough to get out and about to check paddocks," she said.
"It is extremely wet and we are about three to four weeks away still. We cannot even get a trailer through."
So far, the Saints have relied on aerial surveillance to check paddocks, after they originally hoped to start mustering just after Easter.
It has been more than a decade since Mrs Saint could remember a season which delivered as much rain as this year, with drought littering the seasons in between.
"After the droughts, we have increased stock levels. We had to sell a lot of during those times so we will definitely continue to hold onto the females," she said.
Mrs Saint was grateful for the rainfall but hoped to return to average rainfall in the seasons ahead.
Red Centre Rural Alice Springs agent Steve Gaff believed a less than buoyant market last year, meant many pastoralists would have more stock on the ground at this time of the year, than in the past.
"Producers certainly had a steady year but not as many cattle went out of the system," he said.
"Producers were anxious to accept what was on offer at the time, so there is extra stock on the ground."
Mr Gaff believed if producers had the opportunity, they would most likely choose to grow secondary heifers out and utilise the feed on offer.
"Everyone has bills to pay, so some will sell to satisfy whatever requirements they have and others, will take the opportunity to make room in their budget," he said.
"But, the entire scenario probably turned out pretty good - weight will always outdo rates and with the grass, it should work out well for many."
