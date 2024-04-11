10 cows killed by truck on highway

QUEENSLAND Police Service crews responded to reports of a truck crashing into cattle on the Bruce Highway on April 12.
Unconfirmed reports stated that 10 cattle had left a property on Pink Lily Rd, Guthalungra, at 3am this morning when a truck travelling along the Bruce Highway collided with the animals.
A QPS spokesperson said the highway was closed while assessments were made to the affected vehicle.
All lanes of traffic were re-opened at 6.45am.
No passengers were physically injured.
