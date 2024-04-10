$46k donation to help RFDS save lives

PATIENTS that are transported by Cairns' Royal Flying Doctors Service will receive more valuable treatment after the organisation's Near & Far Auxiliary rallied to raise $46,000 for new equipment.
The cheque was handed over to the RFDS this week, with the funds set to go towards a new $28,000 ultrasound and three tonometers (eye pressure devices) valued at $18,000, which will be placed in the Cairns-based aircraft.
The Near & Far Auxiliary raised the funds through various fundraising efforts including a cent sale, Containers for Cash, a Christmas raffle, calendar sales, donation tins, public donations, a $5000 donation from Ken Frost Homes, fundraising activities conducted by members in Townsville and surrounding areas, Weipa Running of the Bulls and souveniers and handmade items sold at local markets.
"We have raised these funds since March last year, but we still have many more items to purchase for RFDS Townsville and Cairns," secretary Lorna Lavaring said.
"We can only give as much as we raise so we appreciate all the help we can get; you never know when you might need The Royal Flying Doctor Service in Queensland.
"Our members range from 50-98 years of age and we are looking to bring in new members to help keep our auxiliary going for many years to come.
"If you would like to make a donation to our auxiliary, which covers from Bowen to Hughenden to the Cape or perhaps talk to someone about becoming a member, please contact Susanne Gane (President) 0429698245 or email our Secretary on nearandfaraux@hotmail.com. Membership is $10 per year per couple."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.