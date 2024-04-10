North Queensland Register
Home/News

$46k donation to help RFDS save lives

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
Updated April 10 2024 - 12:07pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Near & Far Auxilary donated $46,000 to the Cairns RFDS for new aircraft medical equipment.
The Near & Far Auxilary donated $46,000 to the Cairns RFDS for new aircraft medical equipment.

PATIENTS that are transported by Cairns' Royal Flying Doctors Service will receive more valuable treatment after the organisation's Near & Far Auxiliary rallied to raise $46,000 for new equipment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.