The way of the future: Wambiana's genomics success

FOR Wambiana Station graziers Michael and Michelle Lyons, the proof is in the pudding when it comes to the success of their Breedplan journey.
The couple, who took over Mr Lyons' family business six years ago, are two of many producers who have combined the ever evolving scientific world of DNA testing with generations' worth of on the ground knowledge.
In 2017, they undertook a fast-track project with Meat Livestock Australia, utilising genomics, a selection index for ranking and IVF.
"We selected complimentary sires. If there was a cow with very good fertility but not as much growth, we tried to find a bull that still had good fertility but really good for growth, and bring those genetics together in the test tube...most people want balance, that's where the sweet spot is," Mr Lyons said.
"Even just having really good record keeping...knowing which cows are consistently producing a calf every year. This is providing data on all animals we manage. If you looking at a cow, you can't see the fertility in her or the bull..(and this) just gives us the chance to look under the hood and see what's actually there driving the profitability of that animal.
"In our first round we achieved a pregnancy rate of 54 per cent. We travelled through South America (they're world leaders in IVF) for three weeks...and they're getting around 44 per cent - so we were pleased we were in the ball park.
"We used Brazilian vets based in Brisbane to do IVF work here. In one case we produced nine full siblings with the same two parents. Having multiple siblings allows us to increase selection pressure...(and) one of the things that jump out to me is how much variation there is in full siblings."
Through another round, the Lyons found two out of four siblings from the same parents were heterozygous and the other two homozygous polls - providing certainty about their poll progenies in keeping with the family's aim for more hornless cattle.
For Mr Lyons, the use of Breedplan data allows them to assess the performance of their relatives, identify the variation in the herd across multiple traits and subsequently select the superior cattle for mating.
On the flip side, it also allows them to cull the under-performers.
"Then we can move our bell curve further and further towards profitability or towards being environmentally suitable, and it becomes a natural progression," he said.
"Our pregnancy rates have improved...and are more consistent. In its simplest form it's being able to test which animals are homozygous poll versus just poll, being able to know which sire is better...and throw more polled calves.
"It's added a lot of predictability to our business. Our cattle numbers have increased...the number of calves produced has doubled over the six years (from when we purchased the business from our family). It should just get better and better."
As inaugural members of Fronteir Genetics, the Lyons have joined a push to provide more education around EBVs and indexes, as well as the importance of bull testing.
"(We) also will work as a breeding group, having all our herd analysed by the Breedplan at the moment independently at the University of New England, and then we'll look at how to share genetics between us so we can get good linkage, which improves the accuracy of predictions," Mr Lyons said.
Mrs Lyons said the process allows them to bench mark themselves not just across their Brahman breed, but also within their own herd - utilising the information (the EBVs and genomics) to single out the superior bulls.
"There is massive potential (for other producers to do the same). But the first thing is for people to sit down and look at their herd objectively - how they're tracking, what's working, what they need to improve, are they getting enough calves or growth...the beauty with the information is...you can go out and actually select for that," she said.
"It's being careful you don't overly select for one thing and sacrifice something else...the indexes give you a balance of traits.
"DAF and other industry groups (including MLA's Bred Well Fed Well workshops) are trying to get information out there and that's part of what we're trying to do too; de-mystify a lot of it."
The couple also do a lot of work with IVF, matching eggs from their most efficient cows with semen from homozygous bulls.
"We can produce multiple offspring from those two parents...and when you pull a hair sample and do genomics on those, it's amazing how much variation is in their genes," Mr Lyons said.
"Using genomics, we can identify which...has the higher fertility so we can maybe choose to use that one in the next IVF program or as a sire."
Another success story involves six natural calves in six years to one of their cows, WBA16050 - which came about through the use of independent genomics that showed her genetics were in the top one per cent of the breed.
Her mother was also a high performer - birthing 16 natural calves in 16 years with very high indexing.
The couple said while some producers might "write off (EBVs)" as just estimates, and rely on pedigree and visual assessment (both of which they find important), the recording performance and genomics offer "another level of good information to select more profitable cattle, especially early in life".
But while the world is swiftly moving forward, with extra pressure expected to be put on graziers and producers to meet environmental regulations, Mr Lyons said the next generation is showing more inclination to adopt the new methods.
The Lyons calf from October to January, culling for infertility and temperament, and selling bulls to other producers.
Culled females sent directly to the meatworks, and a few (depending on age, size and meatworks capacity) taken to the saleyards.
"The males we feel aren't suitable to continue onn as bulls will get sold onto the live export market...they would generally get castrated or sent as a bull, depending on what the live export market is looking for."
"We're really looking for cows that can produce a calf every year in this environment, polledness...and we're pulling tail hair samples...and sending them to NeoGen," Mr Lyons said.
"We've been working with them for about 10 years. They're fantastic. We are only using polled bulls now.
"We're not chasing really large frames, we're chasing (low input) moderate-framed animals because what we're finding is in this environment, really big framed cows aren't producing a calf each year and we don't have the nutrition to support those big cows.
"We have seen up until recently a growing demand for Brahman bulls. Last year when the season and the markets turned quite quickly...things dropped off a bit...(but) we're definitely seeing a stronger interest in polls.
Wambiana also hosts school and university groups, the first of which was an American cohort of high school students in 1993.
"People doing zoology...teaching them how to trap, identify and release native animals - everything from geckos, possums, snakes," Mrs Lyons said.
"In May we'll have a group from New Caledonia coming for Beef Week, as part of their pre-tour."
