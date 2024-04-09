North Queensland Register
Flooded pub re-opens as repair bill reaches half a million

Steph Allen
Steph Allen
Updated April 9 2024 - 6:08pm, first published 6:00pm
It will cost half a million dollars to repair the Blue Heeler Hotel after extensive flooding.
AFTER months of intensive clean-up efforts, fundraising and extra trips carting cattle, the Blue Heeler Hotel's owners have re-opened the doors to their Kynuna pub.

