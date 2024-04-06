North Queensland Register
True North confirms Cloncurry mining project set to restart soon

April 6 2024 - 12:00pm
True North Copper have confirmed mining will restart in the coming months. Picture TNC
True North Copper (TNC) will start mining ore at its Cloncurry project in the next few months the company has confirmed.

