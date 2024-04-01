Motorbike rider dies after three vehicle crash

A 77-YEAR-OLD man died following a traffic crash at Mareeba on March 28.
Around 10.30am, a 2004 Mazda 3, a 2020 Mitsubishi Triton and a 2015 Honda CB125 motorbike were involved in a traffic crash on Herberton Street.
The man, who was riding the motorbike, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Cairns Base Hospital.
He later died from his injuries.
The occupants of the other two vehicles were not injured.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the incident and is asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
