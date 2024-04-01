Fuel tanker erupts in flames on highway

A MAN was lucky to escape with his life after a B-double fuel tanker he was driving erupted into flames outside Nebo on March 29.
At 10.47pm, emergency crews received a call after a truck erupted into flames near Suttor Development Rd, north east of Nebo, with the eruption heard from 10km away.
Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews, a volunteer fire crew and one Queensland Police Services and Queensland Ambulance Services crew attended the scene - with the driver cleared for injuries.
Unconfirmed reports have stated that a brake failure is suspected to be the cause of the fire, starting on the truck's tyres before moving to the back of the vehicle.
The severity of the fire resulted in damage to the road.
"When our first crew got there...the double tanker was fully involved in fire at the rear and it was catching onto the front as well," a QFES spokesperson said.
"A fuel spill was involved...and there was a small grass fire on the southern side of the incident that crews were working to control.
"(Our crew) created a 200m exclusion zone around (the fuel tanker). There were no exposures under threat and no other vehicles or structures under threat of fire.
"We put out a smoke warning...and monitored...until the fire ran its course because it was a tanker."
The fire had been completely extinguished by 6am after crews spent the night trying to put it out.
"(Crews) went back later to cool the truck down further...to recover it. It was still hot," the spokesperson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.