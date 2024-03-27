North Queensland Register
The trials and triumphs of NQ's pineapple prodigy

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
March 27 2024 - 7:00pm
Stephen Pace is a third generation pineapple farmer who runs his family farm at Rollingstone and supplies 100 per cent fresh fruit. Picture: Steph Allen
LOOKING out across the sprawling, spiked fields of Stephen Pace's Rollingstone farm, it's hard to deny the dedication and diligence required for the running one of the region's largest pineapple productions.

