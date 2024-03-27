North Queensland Register
Home/Cropping

Cropping surge draws agronomist to the north west

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
March 28 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tristan Dalgliesh inspecting a cotton crop in north west Queensland. Picture supplied.
Tristan Dalgliesh inspecting a cotton crop in north west Queensland. Picture supplied.

An agronomist from Dalby has ventured north to join the cropping boom in north west Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.