New at-home therapy providing 'Limitless' benefits to graziers

WORKING out beneath the unforgiving North Queensland sun, many rural and remote graziers, producers and landowners take a big hit when it comes to dehydration and general well-being.
This is where endorsed enrolled nurse and owner of Ivy Cell Therapy (intravenous vitamin treatments), Zoe Morris steps in.
"Graziers could really benefit from it. The hydration and electrolytes would be a massive plus...and (it could help with) recovery," she said.
"They work very long, hard hours in the sun but also, depending where they are and their access to fresh produce...they might not be able to get all the vitamins and amino acids you get from your daily intake of food."
The mum of two launched Ivy Cell Therapy in Charters Towers in February 2024 after coming across intravenous vitamin treatments in Bali and Vietnam.
"I felt like we could really use this in Australia. It's delivering vitamins directly into the blood stream which bypasses the gestational tract so you don't have to actually digest it. When you digest an over the counter vitamin or supplement, your absorbency rate is very low; 10-30 per cent. Thirty is you have really good gut health," she said.
"By bypassing the gestational tract, you get 90-99 per cent absorption rate of the vitamin. It's travelling to every organ in the body, the body is picking up what it needs and delivering it. It normally takes 24 hours to feel the effects.
"People with poor gut health benefit dramatically (with IV therapy).
"We do injections as well with the guidance of their doctor."
Mrs Morris and her loved ones trialled the therapy before the mobile business was launched, with only positive effects as a result.
"Everyone raves about how well they actually feel afterwards and I've had repeat customers," she said.
"It's invasive and not as simple as taking a pill but once someone tries it, I'm not sure if they will go back to taking supplements every day. They might book in every six weeks for their (IV) drip.
"It varies with clients...no two people are the same. I ask what they want to get out of it and we mostly tailor the drips...for their desired outcomes.
"People might be coming to me for specific reasons. A lot are energy based, some people might be a bit unwell and we tailor the drip around that."
The drip options include Focus, Metaboliser, Super Charge, Tranquillity, Pure, Glamour and Limitless.
"The most popular one is Limitless. It has a lot and covers immunity, energy, stress relief, anti-inflammation, healing, metabolism, inflammation, brain clarity and cellular repair...the works," Mrs Morris said.
"Some clients get it purely because they work three jobs and just can't keep up with the demand and they get it because of the massive energy boost so they can get through all their jobs...they didn't think they could get done so quickly."
Those interested in rolling up their sleeves should be hydrated before treatment and undertake a telephone health screening with Mrs Morris.
