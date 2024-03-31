North Queensland Register
AI in ag - should we be scared?

By Angela Seng-Williams, Qfvg Head of Engagement & Advocacy
March 31 2024 - 11:30am
Picture by Shutterstock
With Australian labour costs being some of the highest in the world, the adoption of emerging technologies could be the answer we've been looking for to keep the sector competitive. Experts predict that the introduction of emerging technology could see as much as a 30 per cent drop in labour costs along with productivity gains.

