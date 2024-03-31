AI in ag - should we be scared?

With Australian labour costs being some of the highest in the world, the adoption of emerging technologies could be the answer we've been looking for to keep the sector competitive. Experts predict that the introduction of emerging technology could see as much as a 30 per cent drop in labour costs along with productivity gains.
So, what are some the big ticket technologies in horticulture that may be game changers?
Agrifutures explains, there is the internet of things or the convergence of a network of wireless sensors, big data and machine learning. While data sensing is not new, the cost, quality and robustness of sensors that analyse and interpret data are more advanced reaping benefits for precision agriculture, crop monitoring and supply chain tracking. They can also assist to optimise yields, conserve energy, water and record keeping, crucial to reducing input costs.
Then there is blockchain, often linked with the internet of things such as sensors and scanners to automate methods to improve traceability and food safety. Together these technologies offer a way for growers to achieve efficiency gains and reduce risk by tracking resource and supply chain provenance and management. They can be used to combat food fraud and food safety issues and assign value to produce differentiation including growers with environmental certification, social compliance, or ethical sourcing.
While the term 'big data' refers to the collection and processing of large complex data sets, artificial intelligence uses large complex data sets and machines trained to do specific tasks by processing the data. As an example, opportunities to use generative AI include the ability to:
The words of caution:
These technologies are already being used in pack houses, business administration and training, for environmental or weather, agronomic, farm management or market data analysis. They have already led to time savings in plant breeding, precision farming to increase productivity and profitability and achieve better decision-making on farm, improve product quality and reduce operating costs.
It's about giving it a go, asking the right questions, evaluating responses, understanding limits and risks and reference the use of this technology.
