North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Comment

eastAUSmilk presents to the Senate

By Mike Smith, Eastausmilk Government Relations Manager
March 30 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
eastAUSmilk presents to the Senate
eastAUSmilk presents to the Senate

After eastAUSmilk made a submission to the Senate Select Committee on Supermarket Prices, we were invited to make an in-person submission to their public hearings. The senate committee was established by The Greens to look at market concentration, competition, prices and margins, and frameworks to protect suppliers. These are obviously of great interest to our members.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.