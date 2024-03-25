Territory Cattlemen's Association announces new president

The Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association has announced an industry stalwart as the organisation's new president.
Outgoing president David Connolly's term has come to an end after three years at the helm of the Territory's major cattle industry body.
"Well-known industry identity Henry Burke has been endorsed by the membership to take over the position," Mr Connolly said at the 2024 Cattlemen's Conference in Alice Springs.
"I could not be more pleased to have Henry stepping into the role. He's been a stalwart of the industry for decades, has more than 20 years' experience on the executive committee of the NTCA and his contribution to industry to date have been exemplary," he said.
"The association is in a very strong position, and I know with Henry's guidance it can only continue to improve from here."
Mr Burke has more than 40 years' experience working in the NT pastoral industry, during which period he has managed some of the NT's premier cattle stations, including the 12,000 square kilometre Brunette Downs for 37 years with the Australian Agricultural Company (AACo) and now as a General Manager for Consolidated Pastoral Company, managing their operations across Indonesia, the NT and Queensland.
"It's humbling to be supported by the members to take up the position of president," Mr Burke said.
"I've been involved in the Association for a long time and seen it grow from a small industry group in the distant north, to now being one of the leading voices for Agriculture in Australia.
"It's a privilege to take on this position after having seen David's enormous contribution over the past three years. I'm proud to step into his shoes and to continue the work."
The passionate pastoralist said the NT's cattle industry faced a number of issues, including recovery from major bushfires last year and now flooding, which had damaged a number of important beef roads.
"We've also got the ongoing live export class action and also regulations on live export which we need decisions on to move forward."
He said with the opening of the new cotton gin near Katherine late last year it was now up to cattle stations to "make the most of the opportunity" to source locally-produced cotton seed.
"It's something we need to develop and use it, because we're not used to using it (cotton seed) up here," he said.
"It's certainly got good protein and learning to use it and get the best productivity from it, is what we need to work on over the next 12 months."
