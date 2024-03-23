North Queensland Register
New stud cattle chair prepares for biggest beef yet

By Isabella Hanson
March 24 2024 - 7:30am
Picture supplied by James Kent
The stud cattle championship at Beef 2024 is distinguished as 'Australia's premier stud cattle awards', but that didn't shy away young producer, James Kent, from stepping up and taking on the role of chair for the upcoming competition.

