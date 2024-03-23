New stud cattle chair prepares for biggest beef yet

The stud cattle championship at Beef 2024 is distinguished as 'Australia's premier stud cattle awards', but that didn't shy away young producer, James Kent, from stepping up and taking on the role of chair for the upcoming competition.
Although Mr Kent had many years of relevant experience under his belt, heading the stud cattle championship committee was not something that he ever saw himself taking on.
That was until he participated in Future Beef's 2022 Advancing Beef Leaders program.
The 12 month mentoring program equipped him with new found knowledge and leadership skills that complimented his prior experience in the show ring.
"I've spent my fair share of time in the stud cattle ring over the years, competing in junior judging and parading events and exhibiting my family's Brahmans under the Ooline prefix, so this is my chance to give back," Mr Kent said.
"I'll be honest, I wasn't actively looking for the role, but when someone enquired about me taking it on, I thought it was a great opportunity to be able to give back to the seedstock industry."
Now running his own enterprise, Kent Beef, consisting of a Brahman and Brangus stud, Mr Kent is immersed in the stud game and acquainted with the demands of the seedstock sector.
Having attended every Beef Australia event since 2000, he recognises that "it's not just a Queensland thing or an Australian event; it attracts eyes internationally and that's a credit to everyone that's had anything to do with Beef Australia over the years".
"Beef has already established itself as a well run event, so we're not planning on making any major changes to the stud cattle side of things," he said.
"Whilst we're not trying to rock the boat, there are inevitable changes around space that we have to work with. For example, the change to the camping location was not something we necessarily wanted to happen, but had to, so we're working to make it as smooth of a transition as possible for our stud exhibitors."
He shared that the committee is largely made up of new members, with only three people from the previous Beef occupying positions "which presents a challenge in itself, but also a fresh perspective and new enthusiasm".
"I'm really appreciative of the previous committee members who have only been a phone call away whenever we've had questions," he said.
Mr Kent said they had received more entries than what Beef 2021 had at the time.
"It's encouraging to see that we've got more nominations this time around," he said.
"Beef Australia provides a shop front for all seedstock producers if they're willing to present exhibits.
"The cattle are judged on their own merits in the ring, so it gives everyone in the industry a level playing field and a chance to gain reputation amongst those with already established reputations."
With nominations now closed and the clock ticking until the main event rolls around, Mr Kent is busy preparing for what may be his biggest Beef to date.
