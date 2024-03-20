Father dies after poisonous snake bite

DEERAGUN father Jerromy Brookes has lost his life after attempting to catch a suspected eastern brown snake.
Queensland Ambulance Services received a call at 3.25pm on March 19, regarding the snake bite, which occurred at a separate location.
Mr Brookes had reportedly caught and bagged the snake to remove it from a Townsville child care centre when he was bitten multiple times.
Paramedics arrived at his Deeragun property and transported Mr Brookes to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition.
He later died.
A QAS spokesperson said while the species of snake had yet to be confirmed, people should follow safety precautions when they are near snakes.
"If you get bitten or suspect you are bitten, call 000," they said.
