'Record major flood likely' in the Gulf of Carpentaria

March 20 2024 - 2:30pm
Air Force air mobility assets are assisting with the evacuation of local residents from Borroloola to Darwin. Picture supplied.
After the evacuation of residents in the Gulf of Carpentaria was suspended due to poor weather conditions in the lead-up to Tropical Cyclone Megan making landfall on March 18, a new rescue operation was launched for the area after the cyclone has passed.

