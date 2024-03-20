Q Fever school vaccination program supported by QCL readers

An overwhelming majority of readers would support a school-based roll-out of a Q fever vaccine in rural and regional areas.
In a Queensland Country Life survey run online recently, 87pc of the 122 respondents supported a school vaccination program, if and when a new vaccine was developed that would allow it.
The poll was conducted following a recent article featuring Prince Charles infectious disease specialist and Queensland Pathology microbiologist Dr Robert Horvath who strongly advocated for an improved vaccine.
He also urged the government to consider subsidising the tests and current vaccine in the interim while researchers worked on developing a new vaccine that could potentially be rolled-out in schools.
Over half of respondents surveyed, 57pc, said they had received the vaccine and 41pc indicated they had not.
An additional 2pc said they were booked in to receive it. A number of readers agreed that government subsidies would incentivise them to get the vaccine, with 83pc of respondents indicating it would. However, 64pc of respondents said cost was not a barrier to their access.
The remaining 36pc said the cost was a barrier for them, with testing and vaccination costing around $400.
The long wait times between appointments for testing and vaccination appeared to be more of a barrier, with 60pc indicating long wait times had deterred them or been a barrier.
Some readers also shared their concerns about the lack of access to Q fever vaccination in their area, including some Brisbane-based employees who worked in the ag sector.
Josh Milton, who until recently owned a piggery and contract bred pigs in the Southern Downs, said as an employer it was hard relaying the seriousness of the illness to potential employees.
He said vaccination was part of their induction program, but they would often hire using employment agencies. He thought employment agencies often didn't properly emphasise the importance of the employee receiving the vaccine prior to starting.
"Complacency was an issue, the agency said they would make sure they were vaccinated but they'd come in and it hadn't been done," he said.
"More needs to be done to express the seriousness of it, I would have liked a leaflet or something that was explaining to employees about the necessity to be vaccinated."
Mr Milton became a proponent for vaccination after contracting Q fever in 1998 while working in a feedlot. He was also breeding sheep on his own property at the time.
"It virtually put me out of action for 12 months," he said.
Mr Milton said he pushed through the illness at first but eventually he had to take extended leave from work, which was only possible as he had accident and sickness insurance to help cover his time off.
He said with consistent vaccination, he did not see employees contracting the illness in the workplace.
