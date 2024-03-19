North Queensland Register
Peanuts and sesame under the microscope in Qld as high value crop options

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
March 20 2024 - 7:15am
Rockhampton farmer Peter Foxwell is participating in the high value crop project. Photo courtesy of CQ University.
Sesame and peanuts are not only tempting options in the snack bar aisle of the supermarket, they are becoming increasingly tempting options for croppers in Australia's most northerly broadacre cropping region in Central Queensland.

