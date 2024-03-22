Election stress boils over in the polls

THE placards have been pulled from front lawns and the feverish campaigns of northern constituents have died down.
Left in their place is a nervous hum as the local government election result numbers continue to roll in for many North Queensland regions, each vying contender weighing up the outcomes of their six-week campaign trail.
They're tired, wired or left reeling after a whirlwind fight for favour.
While the results are still trickling in, the hammer has already fallen for many LGAs.
There have been surprising turn arounds, with new mayors elected in Townsville and other major areas eyeing off new leadership.
I spoke with Charters Towers mayor Frank Beveridge on Monday and his forthright reaction to the public sentiment showed me that our local representatives do have a keen awareness of the frustrations held by many voters across the north.
Sky-high rates, the cost of living and inflation were some key areas where voters felt abandoned by their elected local government.
After speaking with graziers and North Queensland residents over the past couple of weeks, some other issues I have heard mentioned include the quality of our roads (particularly after the extensive rainfall we have received), more return for rates (including garbage, road access and weed management and water), shotty telecommunication service and incessant black spots, crime and the funnelling of funds into the south-east corner.
When voters stepped into the cardboard cubbies on voting day they let it known just how serious they were about a dire need for change.
Families are struggling, homes are being sold, businesses are folding, and your every day voter is weighing up whether he can afford the life to which he was accustomed.
These prices, whether they be at the bowser, in the mail or at the check-out, just keep on compounding and we are the ones left gasping for air beneath the sheer weight of it all.
It's all very well to say change needs to come, but I've seen little respite over the last few years. We just keep on keeping on.
But while I share the frustrations of many, I must play Devil's Advocate and appreciate that sometimes change is an uphill battle. But nevertheless a battle that must be fought.
Hamstrung by red tape or deflated by budgets and technicalities, I can't imagine that life in the political limelight is a particularly easy one.
I remember a councillor telling me during my fledgling journalist years that the path for councillors, mayors and MPs is a rocky terrain.
They can go in with the best intentions, with plans to revolutionise local policy and bring about long-coveted change, but when the barriers put in place are so high, it can be hard to clamber over the hurdles and keep fighting ahead.
"Everyone goes into office wanting to change the world, but then reality kicks in," he said to me, a touch of deflation in his tone.
While it's a well-known reality that you cannot please all, even if you try, there has not been a mayoral or council hopeful during this election who I have seen brush aside local issues. They tout revolution, change or else stand by their success from years past.
Whether their priorities lie with projects, harnessing local investment, or else winding back the clock - they all have an agenda for good. And those without one - or those with an agenda of their own - quickly find that the shrewdness and no B.S. stance of North Queenslanders picks their limp pledges apart.
But what we need of them, when they don't need our votes anymore, is to keep fighting.
We need them to keep championing change long after the billboards and 'How to Vote' cards have been retired.
Because as we have seen this year, those who do not meet the mark in public opinion may find themselves left by the wayside as new blood takes its place at the helm.
Whether they will be the ones to meet the needs of voters is yet to be seen. But North Queenslanders will not suffer fools, and elected parties can expect a short stint if they do not deliver.
I for one hope they have what it takes.
