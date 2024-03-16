North Queensland Register
Fab's Cowboy breaks modern race record at Mount Isa track

By Staff Reporters
March 16 2024 - 7:00pm
Fab's Cowboy with his Barcaldine based trainer Bevan 'Billy' Johnson. Picture by Racing Queensland.
Mount Isa hosted a piece of racing history on Saturday as dirt track champion Fab's Cowboy won his 52nd race - claiming the modern day winning record.

