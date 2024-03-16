Fab's Cowboy breaks modern race record at Mount Isa track

Mount Isa hosted a piece of racing history on Saturday as dirt track champion Fab's Cowboy won his 52nd race - claiming the modern day winning record.
Fab's Cowboy finished ahead of Dawn Too Good and Full of Fire to take the $10,000 St Paddy's Day Cup (1100m) on Saturday, March 9.
Incredibly it was the 12-year-old gelding's 52nd win from 150 starts which has netted his owners $423,430 in prize money.
He eclipsed the record previously held by Walk Cool who won 51 races in Queensland between 1988 and 1995.
Barcaldine based trainer Bevan "Billy" Johnson was proud of the achievement, even more so with his daughter, jockey Dakota Graham, in the saddle.
"I wasn't there, we had the races at Barcaldine but it's a pretty good feeling and it's certainly hit home a bit now," Johnson told racenet.com.au.
"Dakota has had a few months off and was a bit unfit, she was a bit underdone, but I knew the horse would race really well for her.
"The jockey was short of a run, but the horse wasn't.
"The horse is still going as good as he was probably four years ago."
Under Australian Racing Rules Fab's Cowboy will face mandatory retirement when he turns 13. Johnson said he wished that wasn't the case.
"If anyone saw him here in the stables, he is a big and strong horse, he knows he is good and you would think he was five or six years old," he said.
"I don't know how we are going to retire him, he wants to race on, but he will have to do something.
"They are talking about him going to Living Legends in Melbourne, but he could be five or six years away from going there.
"He needs a job to do, maybe he could be a police horse or do some showjumping.
"He will definitely keep racing until the end of the season, he will tell me how many races he wants to race in."
The horse almost died at birth.
Born at Julia Creek and with the mercury reaching 52C, he quickly dehydrated and overheated.
Fortunately he recovered with the aid of a drip - beginning his racing career in 2015.
