Grand opening event for country wares empire pulls out all the stops

A ONE woman operation, taking the country wares world by storm, is expanding its northern empire - with a grand opening expected to unveil the latest location for the popular multi-brand business.
Owner and founder Rebecca Margo has been working hard in preparation for the big day on March 23, where she will cut the ribbon on a new location at Yungaburra.
Her business, which has expanded to include brands Cowgirl Country, Cowboy Country and Cowkids Country, has grown since its inception in 2019.
Formally in administration work, Ms Margo decided the time was right to take a leap of faith when both of her children had flown the coop.
"I thought 'I can take a risk'. It has paid off," she said.
"I started with a $50 bag of cowhide scraps. I made little pieces of jewellery and things. At my first local market I sold out of everything, even the display items.
"I really enjoy creating and thought there was a market."
And thus - Handmade by Bec was born.
Business began ramping up in late 2021, with Ms Margo making the transition to becoming a full-time business woman.
"As I've grown, I've had people ask for full hides...I've branched out to exotic hides, I clean and polish horns for customers and do my own and sell them," she said.
"With the growth came a name change...Cowgirl Country came up...I got a nice logo, a bit of merch, and branched out into home wares as well, with hides and hides products.
"I also have two sub businesses. People were saying they want stuff for fellas not just women, so Cowboy Country was born.
"I also started getting in country themed baby clothes. They were so popular they were running off the shelves at Field Day. I thought 'I'm going to have Cowkid Country as well'."
Ms Margo, who is based at Mount Molloy, had long admired a "beautiful, big barn-style building in Yungaburra", and when the opportunity to rent the building came up, she jumped at the chance.
"The opportunity was too good to say no to. It's just the most stunning building. I'm in the process of getting that all happening. It's so perfect for my products," she said.
"I have worked my butt off. People don't realise how much goes into a business, but when I'm also totally on my own and I have no backing behind me, everything is through sheer hard work, lots of swear words, blood, sweat, tears and a lot of late nights. It's not for the faint-hearted."
The grand opening day will include free pony rides, face painting, a sausage sizzle for a local charity, a coffee van and live music by musician Luke Gieger.
An award-winning distillery, Wild River Mountain distillery, will have a set up with drinks, tastings, and bottle sales on offer.
A raffle will be held, raising funds for Mareeba Hospital and Cairns' rescue helicopter service after the two emergency services helped save Ms Margo's life after she was bitten by an eastern brown snake last month.
"I'm going to draw it on my open day. Within the first three days of putting it on the Facebook page, me and my amazing customers have raised $1400. We're off to a flying start," she said.
"I cannot wait to go in and hand over the money to them and thank them for all they do for us."
Cowgirl Country offers custom creations, jewellery, clothing, hats, accessories and more.
"When I preserve a customer's cow skull with sentimental value...when they pick them up, there are a lot of tears," she said.
"I do restorations too. I've done 50-60 year old horns with sentimental value. When they pick them up, they're blown away. It's hard work but so rewarding.
"I love what I do. I'm very community focused and do give a lot back to the community. But without community support, I wouldn't be here or growing. The more I grow, the more I can support our beautiful communities up here. It all goes around.
"I'm just so humbled and overwhelmed by how far my little business has come. I'll be shedding a tear or two on opening day."
The grand opening, performed by the newly elected mayor, will be held at 9am on March 23 at 33B Gillies Highway Rd, Yungaburra.
