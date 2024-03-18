North Queensland Register
Home/Agribusiness

Grand opening event for country wares empire pulls out all the stops

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
March 18 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Margo began Handmade by Bec in 2019, but has since expanded with a new business name and sub brands as part of her country wares empire. Picture: Rebecca Margo
Rebecca Margo began Handmade by Bec in 2019, but has since expanded with a new business name and sub brands as part of her country wares empire. Picture: Rebecca Margo

A ONE woman operation, taking the country wares world by storm, is expanding its northern empire - with a grand opening expected to unveil the latest location for the popular multi-brand business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.