Man dies on farm after pinned underwater by quad

March 15 2024 - 11:38am
A man has died on a Koumala hobby farm after he was pinned underwater beneath his quad bike.
A MAN in his 60s has died on a Koumala hobby farm after the quad bike he was riding rolled into an embankment and trapped him under water.

