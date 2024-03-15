Man dies on farm after pinned underwater by quad

A MAN in his 60s has died on a Koumala hobby farm after the quad bike he was riding rolled into an embankment and trapped him under water.
A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said police responded to reports of a quad bike rolling down an embankment into a creek at 7.40pm on March 14.
"The rider was a man in his 60s. He was pinned under the bike and pronounced deceased a short time later," the spokesperson said.
"Police are investigating the sudden death (of the man)...and they are treating the death as non-suspicious."
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the man had been pinned under water and upon the arrival of emergency crews, he was retrieved from the water.
"He was under the bike in the water. The (rescue) helicopter was tasked to (attend) and did arrive but...he was in a critical condition," a spokesperson said.
"He was submerged for a period of time. There were obvious injuries. He could have had internal injuries.
"We see (quad bike roll overs) all the time."
The man died at the scene.
