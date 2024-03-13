Mackay tackles cane labour shortages

DESPITE a thriving cane industry, chronic harvest labour shortages and retention of workers are continuing to remain annual issues for growers and harvest contractors.
CANEGROWERS Mackay is tackling the issue head on by supporting new workers who enter the industry.
"It's important for new workers to the sugar industry to gain the practical skills they need to do the work, and the workplace health and safety awareness so that the industry can work towards the goal of an injury-free harvest," Chairman Kevin Borg said.
"To that end, for over 15 years CANEGROWERS Mackay annually delivers two four-day courses on-farm in April-May, led by experienced grower harvesters and backed by RTO Axiom College. It has delivered some great results for the harvest sector and people looking to the sugar industry for work.
"With the emerging bio-commodities sector, and a world looking towards renewable products, it's an exciting time to connect with the sugar industry."
CANEGROWERS Mackay believes it is vital for harvesters to recruit enough haul-out drivers to ensure the harvested crop is taken off to sidings to load to cane trainers - a critical part in the delivery from paddock to mill.
Amie Williams took the course in 2023, and had secured work with a Pioneer Valley grower in preparation.
Her decision to leave hospitality and enter the industry was inspired by her great-grandfathers' careers in cane growing.
"It just feels like what I am meant to do," she said.
She said she left the course with full confidence in her capability to do the work of a haul-out driver.
In 2024, she will continue working with the same grower.
"The course was really invaluable. I worked all last season, and had no accidents, my boss was really happy, and has employed me again this year," Ms Williams said.
Two courses, funded through the Queensland government Skilling Queenslanders for Work program, are offered this year, beginning on April 30 and May 7.
Successful participants will obtain Certificate II Rural Operations modules.
