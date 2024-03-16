North Queensland Register
Everyone's talking about the big supermarkets

By Mike Smith, Eastausmilk Government Relations Manager
March 16 2024 - 11:30am
(Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

Last week, the Queensland government announced a Parliamentary Supermarket Pricing Select Committee, chaired by MP Tom Smith, whose Bundaberg electorate is one of Queensland's biggest food bowls. The committee is to look at impediments to fair pricing, including impediments to the profitability of primary producers, and report by May 21.

