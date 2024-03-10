Large farm acquisitions by multi-national investors 'overwhelmingly positive'

Large farm acquisitions by multi-national investors are "overwhelmingly positive" for Australian agriculture, according to LAWD senior director Danny Thomas.
Mr Thomas said investors such as the Ontario Teachers Pension Fund brought "fresh capital and fresh thinking" to the agricultural land market here.
He said the multi-national investors took the large land parcels they acquired to the "next stage of production".
Mr Thomas was speaking at the Farm Tender 2024 conference in Marnoo on Friday.
"A lot of them actually are transforming land use and they're intensifying it, at scale, and they're accessing money that the local market typically can't access," he told the more than 200 farmers present.
"They take a long-term view because it's people's pension money," he said.
"So, they're buying those assets for people who are going to retire in 20, 30 and 40 year's time.
"It's a long-dated view so I think it's overwhelmingly positive."
Mr Thomas said the number of investment buyers in the Australian land market had increased by four to five times over the last 10 years.
He said their presence was now "really, really significant".
"Australia is a great place to invest," he said.
"There's an opportunity for them to invest in some of our large farm businesses."
The LAWD sales director said large farm land acquisition opportunities were often "multi-generational" and came about when a family could not work through succession and decided to sell instead.
"There's nothing wrong with that," he said.
"There's lots and lots of $100m and $200m farms around now.
"Those investors are really drawn to the deal efficiency for those businesses.
"They get a cornerstone and they can build quickly to a billion dollars invested and that's worthwhile."
Mr Thomas said due to multi-national investors being in the Australian market for a long time now, there were re-investments happening.
"What we are starting to see is a recycling of these institutional assets, from an old institutional owner to a new institutional owner," he said.
"They're not necessarily spreading their tentacles out into more of the market, particularly the below $20 million market.
"It wouldn't make a lot of sense for them to operate in that space but we are seeing them sell between themselves."
However, Mr Thomas said there can be unease, at a local level, when a multinational investor moves into a community.
"In some local communities, yes there are some negatives but I think the positives probably outweigh the negatives," he said.
He said in some cases, the investors facilitated succession.
"Typically speaking, they come with capital to invest in the property as well," he said.
Mr Thomas said in many cases, local farmers were now buying back the improved land, after the investor moved on.
