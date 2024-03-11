Forum reveals water challenges and NQ projects

ON FEBRUARY 22, the The Mount Isa to Townsville Economic Development Zone Water Forum opened the floor for industry experts from the Department of Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water, to share a unique insight into the water sector.
Speakers and panellists at the Townsville event provided attendees with an understanding on the role of various departments in projects seeking access to water, as well updates on major water projects within the north west corridor.
"Thank you to Sarah Gooley SC Group, Prof Allan Dale CRCNA, Mark Breitfuss Epic Enviro, Bill Esteves Mt Isa Water, William Weaver SunWater and representatives from the DRDMW, DES, DSD, CMQ and OCG," a MITEZ spokesperson said.
"Indebted to Ingrid Fomiatti Minnesma from DRDMW; she was the star of the show. Her in-depth knowledge and eloquent delivery of a very elaborate process was commendable.
"The aim was to get a better understanding of how to navigate the access to water process and for decision makers to get a clearer understanding of the challenges and impacts for proponents, which I believe we achieved.
"The key message however was to ensure you take part in the water planning process/Gulf plan review once it is announced."
