North Queensland Register
Home/News
Photos

Forum reveals water challenges and NQ projects

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
March 11 2024 - 1:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ON FEBRUARY 22, the The Mount Isa to Townsville Economic Development Zone Water Forum opened the floor for industry experts from the Department of Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water, to share a unique insight into the water sector.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.