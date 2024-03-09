North Queensland Register
Home/Cropping

CQ mungbean company links farmers with Asia

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
March 9 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damien White of the Australian Mungbean Company with some of their colourful silos. Picture: Judith Maizey
Damien White of the Australian Mungbean Company with some of their colourful silos. Picture: Judith Maizey

In less than 20 years, Damien and Jonnie White have completely restructured the Biloela business they bought into back in 2006 and which they now own outright.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.