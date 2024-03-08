North Queensland Register
Remote kids' boarding school decision the only option

March 8 2024 - 12:43pm
Kids in remote parts of the Territory have a different upbringing to their peers in urban centres.
A young mother, who has been forced to choose between sending her children to boarding school or moving interstate, has publicly opened up about the "heartache" families in remote parts of the country have to endure.

