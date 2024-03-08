Remote kids' boarding school decision the only option

A young mother, who has been forced to choose between sending her children to boarding school or moving interstate, has publicly opened up about the "heartache" families in remote parts of the country have to endure.
Kerrie Scott, who lives at Mountain Valley Station, 200km east of Katherine in the Northern Territory, took to the stage at the annual Isolated Children's Parents Association conference, which was held in Alice Springs this month, to shed some light on what boarding really means to families living in isolation.
Ms Scott, whose three children attend boarding school in Queensland, thousands of kilometers away from home, said most people considered boarding schools an "elitist" choice for children's schooling.
"The misperception is perhaps that it is an easy choice or an elitist choice," she said.
"I'd prefer to have my kids with me - there are no winner or loser at the end of this - you're only praying every day that the path is leading your kids to have a balanced upbringing.
"Even on the smoothest day, there is the dark shadow of living every day without your kids, and the huge financial burden."
The ICPA committee member said she had to choose between sending her children to boarding school or giving up the family's life in the Northern Territory.
"Boarding is a whole family experience, and one of the biggest and hardest decisions you'll be forced to make as a family in the Territory living in isolation.
"However, my choice comes down to boarding, or we leave the Territory, our lives, our friends and our jobs and business to start again, and if we all leave - who will be left to run the businesses that keep our economy viable?"
Ms Scott said the decision came with "heartache, tears, excitement and fear, sadness and joy", creating an "emotional rollercoaster that is boarding".
"So why do we need my family, and the others (working in agriculture in the NT)? Bluntly, who else is coming to make a life here? It's hot, it's hard, it's plagued with social issues, it's got a lot going on.
"We need (families) to make their lives in the Territory - to make a better Territory."
The mother-of-three said whether a family had chosen to board within the Territory, or interstate, it was important that children and families were supported on their educational journey.
"Each (remote) kid is an individual, with their own personality, their own interests, their own capability to learn in a conventional teaching environment when the only thing they've ever known is a distance education classroom, to handle adversity, to cope with separation from their family, their animals, their universe," she said.
"Life as they knew it, turned upside down the day they left home for boarding. It did for all of us."
Ms Scott said for many families interstate boarding fees were a "deal-breaker".
"There's a sinking feeling in the pit of your stomach ... How will you ever afford this: boarding fees, tuition fees, travel, extra curricular activities, the list goes on.
"For a lot of people, that is the deal breaker right there when it's time to go to high school. (They) leave the Territory (because) it's too hard, and it's too expensive."
Ms Scott said while she didn't want her own children to go to boarding school, she couldn't keep them at home - isolated from peers their age, robbed of opportunities to play team sports and have a social life among other children instead of only a small group of working adults on a station in the middle of nowhere.
She had to make the decision to send her youngest daughter boarding school when she started Year 6.
"She spent a year at home on her own with the oldest two siblings away. She was lonely, she was spending too much time with adults. I could not make her suffer because I didn't want to let her go. Distance Education had done all it could have done for my family."
Ms Scott said while the ICPA was integral in assisting families in their children's education needs, more help was urgently needed.
"The fees are still there, the airfares still rise," she said.
"This is where the Department of Education needs to continue to improve the financial assistance provided.
"I believe the federal government needs to also be stepping up with added allowances and subsidies to families, as we have very unique circumstances and problems here that other states just do not have to deal with. The travel expenses alone for most families is crippling."
"The assistance falls short, much the same as our options.
"We have very different needs and concerns around access to education than other states."
At the 2024 ICPA conference, members called on the NT and the federal governments to look into current student assistant schemes and "ensure the scheme subsidies and assistance is appropriate to the needs of isolated students".
The Katherine Branch also called on the government to extend the Back to School Voucher scheme to all NT students that are required to board interstate to complete their compulsory schooling.
"Geographically isolated children fall through the gap," Ms Scott said.
"They cannot access financial support for back-to-school items in the state they are being educated in. These kids are still NT residents, their parents still contribute to the NT economy, and they are slipping through the net of support by way of exclusion (from being able to access NT Back to School vouchers)."
