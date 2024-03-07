'Lucky' swimmers dodge 3m croc in NQ creek

ENJOYING the cool water with her children at the popular swimming hole, Rollingstone Creek, Alicia May had no idea about the danger that lurked beneath the surface.
Department of Environment and Science wildlife officers confirmed Ms May's suspicions and used photos and videos submitted by the North Queensland mother to verify the presence of a 3m long crocodile at the bottom of the creek.
Senior Wildlife Officer Tony Frisby said Ms May submitted the footage on March 2, and told officers she had been swimming on a flotation device and taking underwater photographs of the clear water below.
"This person, and anyone else who was swimming in that section of the river at the weekend can consider themselves quite lucky," Mr Frisby said.
"The belief some people have that they are safe in Croc Country if they swim in the freshwater section of our rivers and creeks is misguided.
"Crocodiles are highly mobile, and they travel upstream in our rivers and creeks to source freshwater and feed on animals that come down to the banks to drink.
"You never know what is lurking in waterways, and people really need to make sensible choices when they're near the water in Croc Country."
Mr Frisby said officers had conducted a land-based site assessment using a drone but had not found evidence of the crocodile.
"Recent crocodile sighting warning signs have been installed at the location, and wildlife officers are planning on conducting a nighttime spotlight assessment," he said.
Mr Frisby said the freshwater section of Rollingstone Creek where the crocodile was sighted is classed as Zone E.
"Under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan, Rollingstone Creek is classed as Zone E, which is a General Management Zone.
"This means that crocodiles displaying dangerous behaviour are targeted for removal from the wild."
Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto said two other crocodiles, also over 3m in length, had been found in Rollingstone Creek.
"A 'general management zone' applies to areas that are typical habitat for crocodiles but are not near a large urban centre, as well as other areas with varied crocodile numbers that are not otherwise zoned. Only crocodiles displaying dangerous behaviour are targeted for removal," he said.
"This needs to change. We know the zones under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan are currently under review. I am calling for all fresh waterways traditionally used by people for swimming or recreation between Townsville and Tully to be made Zone D, a 'transitory zone'.
"A 'transitory zone' is defined as an area where crocodiles are often seen passing through but is not their core habitat. Crocodiles 2m or greater in length and any crocodiles displaying dangerous behaviour are targeted for removal.
"Don't tell us to stay out of one of our area's most pristine and beautiful waterways. Crocs don't live there but with an uncontrolled population they're moving in.
"Not addressing the problems faced with rising crocodile numbers is complete negligence and contempt for the people of North Queensland."
Mr Dametto said he had personally swum in the creek multiple times, as well as other North Queensland swimming holes.
"I thought 'crocs are not here and it's safe'. The reality is we don't know what's lurking beneath," he said.
Katter's Australian Party has previously called for a 'croc cull' across Queensland, removing crocodiles from populated areas.
"KAP has introduced the Safer Waterways in the previous parliament, which was voted down by both sides of the House," he said.
"My calls at the moment are to work with the current state governments on crocodile zoning and management of the crocodiles. By re-zoning...places like Rollingstone swimming hole and other swimming holes to a Zone D, they would have to actually be actively moving crocs if they're over 2m.
"They're not removed unless acting aggressively. I'm of the opinion that crocs are stealthy and stalk prey. I've watched them being quiet before they lunge. It's a wild animal with the potential to kill a human.
"If we re-zone our popular swimming holes in fresh water along the east coast of Queensland, we can make sure we're actively removing these crocs before they become a risk. Remove them, euthanise, take them to a crocodile (sanctuary)..Whatever makes you feel warm inside, just don't leave them in places where people are at risk."
