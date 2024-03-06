Reptiles at risk due to Cape weed crisis

A WEED scourge is continuing to wreak havoc across northern regions, with the continued spate of sicklepod and grader grass still proving a headache for Cape York landowners.
Cook Shire Council bio-security and local laws manager Darryn Higgins said while the prevalence of the weeds was difficult to accurately define, the overall presence of sicklepod in particular was rampant across the region.
"If we were to place 100km2 grids across (the) Cape York Peninsula, our guess is that you would find sicklepod present in every grid," he said.
"The state government's pest distribution data is a little more optimistic. Grader grass is somewhat more confined to the south east of our local government area however is found on roadsides across the LGA.
"We conducted a survey of our roadsides for this species in 2021, categorising its presence along 1km transects according to five categories.
"Our interest in the distribution of grader grass along roadsides is because we believe movement along roads is its primary method of spread."
While both species are being found everywhere across the region, Mr Higgins said the most common locations for sicklepod included waterways, and for grader grass included roadsides and adjacent pastures.
"The Archer and Morehead Rivers are two of the more conspicuous examples of sicklepod in riverine environments and this is repeated in waterways across the LGA," he said.
"Cattle are also very adept at ingesting sicklepod seed and this is why you often see the species rampant at lick points on cattle stations.
"My suspicion is that grader grass is more a problem next to roads/tracks and expands at a far slower pace onto neighbouring land parcels with open woodlands/pastures."
Both "dense and vast mono-cultural" species present a biodiversity reduction risk, through removing all competition and through "habitat degradation".
"Sicklepod, which has a shallow root system, can completely cover riparian zones leading to erosion. It is also unpalatable to native wildlife and cattle at all stages of its life cycle," Mr Higgins said.
"Seed is estimated to be viable for up to 7-10 years (study still being undertaken) making any treatment a decade-long endeavour.
"Grader grass is what we classify as a high biomass grass, meaning it provides fuel loads many times higher than native pasture causing more intense fires and the death of trees usually resistant to fire in the natural landscape.
"In addition, it entirely displaces native grasses and herbaceous species."
Mr Higgins said studies have also shown that grader grass, which is capable of growing extremely densely to prevent the movement of native species, inhibits biodiversity by reducing the number and species of reptiles.
"Grader grass, while highly palatable while young, is largely devoid of any nutritional value following senescence with associated consequences for herbivores such as macropods," he said.
A key strategy for the management of both species includes property level management.
"Landholders should always be vigilant and looking for new incursions. Those affected by invasive plants can map the presence of various species and treat them according to a predetermined schedule (a property pest management plan)," Mr Higgins said.
"Similarly, basic bio-security protocols, such as washing down vehicles and removing seeds stuck on clothing/swags etc. will prevent the movement of seed across the landscape."
Cook Shire Council provides an annual roadside spraying program for landowners' properties to contain species, while several bio-control agent options for sicklepod are also being investigated by the state government.
"Bio-control as a method for grader grass is unlikely due to the existence of various closely related species in Australia (such as kangaroo grass)," Mr Higgins said.
"Council offers landholders access to trailer mounted spray equipment through a loan scheme and extension support where required.
"Occasionally, groups such as Cape York NRM will offer additional resources related to specific initiatives."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.