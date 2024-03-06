North Queensland Register
Home/News

Reptiles at risk due to Cape weed crisis

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
Updated March 7 2024 - 4:16pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reptile numbers could be impacted by the growth of an invasive weed at Cape York.
Reptile numbers could be impacted by the growth of an invasive weed at Cape York.

A WEED scourge is continuing to wreak havoc across northern regions, with the continued spate of sicklepod and grader grass still proving a headache for Cape York landowners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.