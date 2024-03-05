Mareeba market steady

Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 195 head at Mareeba Saleyards on Tuesday.
They reported that two pens of Droughtmaster cross store steers, about 350kg, were the standout at the sale, with the remainder of the yard continuing similar to previous weeks.
There was a limited number of prime cattle to quote on.
The yarding was drawn from Lakeland and local and coastal areas.
Steers and bullocks 400-600kg sold to 316c and averaged 273c. Heifers 400-500kg made 222c, to average 222c. Cows 400-500kg made 218c and averaged 186c, and cows 500-600kg reached 200c, averaging 200c. Bulls over 650kg reached 212c to average 212c.
Yearling steers under 200kg reached 270c to average 243c.
Steers under 200kg reached 190c to average 151c, steers 200-300kg sold to 240c, averaging 198c, steers 300-400kg topped at 354c and averaged 319c.
Yearling heifers under 200kg topped at 216c and averaged 212c, and yearling heifers 200-300kg sold to 198c, averaging 168c.
Heifers under 300kg topped at 172c and averaged 153c, and heifers 300-400kg sold to 200c, averaging 177c.
Cows under 300kg made 78c, average 60c, and cows 300-400kg reached 185c, average 130c.
Bulls under 200kg reached 220c, average 189c, bulls 200-300kg made 170c, average 135c, and bulls 300-500kg reached 242c, average 208c.
