Further protected species in firing line of green project

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
Updated March 5 2024 - 10:23am, first published 7:00am
The young, long-finned eel was found within the footprint of a proposed upper reservoir within the Burdekin catchment. Picture: Save Eungella
The young, long-finned eel was found within the footprint of a proposed upper reservoir within the Burdekin catchment. Picture: Save Eungella

A PROTECTED, listed migratory species of eel was located on a Eungella property on March 2 - sparking fresh concerns for the vulnerable animals in the firing line of the proposed pumped hydro dam.

