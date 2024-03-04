Further protected species in firing line of green project

A PROTECTED, listed migratory species of eel was located on a Eungella property on March 2 - sparking fresh concerns for the vulnerable animals in the firing line of the proposed pumped hydro dam.
The young, long-finned eel was found within the footprint of a proposed upper reservoir within the Burdekin catchment.
"This is why we need to keep this place wild and unique. Who knows what is out there, yet to be discovered," a Save Eungella spokesperson said.
"As a larvae, then glass eels, they make an astonishing trip of thousands of kms from the warm waters of the Coral Sea, into fresh water to grow to maturity, only to leave again on a return journey to spawn.
"There is no possible offset from interrupting this natural process with the environmentally destructive, industrial-scale proposed 'world's largest pumped hydro' in this sensitive area.
"Eel populations have declined dramatically over the past 50 years in many regions of the world and short-finned eels are now considered 'near threatened' by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature."
Environmental manager, wildlife biologist and Earth Animal founder Sybelle Foxcroft said the eel had been found by resident Sue DeBoni.
"They're protected...it was a young one and it was sent off to get identified," she said.
Ms Foxcroft, who is currently crafting a 400-page environmental report on the impact of the pumped hydro scheme on the area, said she had spent nine months on the ground, working with hydro-geologists and other industry professionals to study the ground, identify species, and survey the environment and core habitat within the foot print.
"We're going to be releasing a huge environmental report...Queensland Hydro haven't, and they haven't followed the correct procedures for identifying the environment which is a precious eco-system," she said.
"There are over 300 species waiting to be identified...from the Dalrymple footprint...Eungella and the surrounding areas."
Ms Foxcroft said another protected species that has been located by her team is the Eungella honeyeater, which at the last estimate was in the population of 2000.
The population of the bird has since dropped to 880.
"I've been in the forest walking around, trying to identify species, so has my small team of two people...and we've found critical and core habitats of the Eungella honey eater that runs straight through the centre of the reservoirs A and B," she said.
"My other colleague is a hydrologist, a geologist...they're looking at the soil and how the mountain is put together. Multiple endemic species have been found nowhere else but there - multiple protected species.
"In the weeds, David Attenborough-style. That's what we're doing. Eungella has not been properly studied since 1987 and even then it was a pathetic (study). You have to have people on the ground...we've found 2000 platypus in an 80km radius.
"Over a year-long study...that's how long we've been looking at (the honeyeater for)."
Ms Foxcroft said one of the biggest mistakes she believes is occurring with renewable studies is that parties are relying on "desktop studies...on areas that have not been surveyed".
"They're not on the ground to identify these species," she said.
Other endemic species that have been found within the Eungella region include the endangered Eungella torrent frog, the endangered Eungella Spiny Crayfish, the near threatened Eungella tinker frog, the endangered koala, and the vulnerable greater glider.
Critically endangered plants within the area also include the Eungella stink bush, the Eungella mint bush, and Granite Nightshade.
"Also, we are keeping an eye on the outcome of this, due soon; the Irwin's Turtle (Elseya irwini) is recognised but not listed under EPBC Act, however, is under threatened listing assessment, due April 30 2024," Save Eungella secretary Mandy Tennent said.
"Irwin's turtle is known from the Burdekin catchment in North Queensland. It was first discovered in the Burdekin catchment by Steve Irwin and his father Bob in 1990.
"Also, the Federal SPRAT wildlife database is millions of data entries behind. Clearly evidenced by the disparity between State and Federal database conservation statuses, on state - the gastric brooding frog is still listed as endangered, so maybe it is still here."
Ms Foxcroft has recently contacted Biosecurity Queensland in relation to the discovery of an unidentified species of caterpillar which has been chewing its way through Eungella's mountain sides and properties.
"They were asking me to collect (caterpillars) for them. I'm doing everything I do for the communities for free. They can't afford to have big environmental report done to save their beautiful national park, the water ways, the endemic species," she said.
"It's been absolutely such a sorrow to watch these (residents) fall apart. If (the proposals) go ahead, it will probably be one of the biggest environmental and wildlife crimes, and for natural resources because it's a massive aquafer up there.
"(Contractors recently) drilled into the ground next to a lady's property and oily stuff went into the lakes. I grabbed a sample and tested it and it looks like they drilled through shale rocks and released the oil from the rocks, which turned the water into high hydrogen carbon. It's not supposed to be like that.
"Their investigations are already impacting the environment. They don't seem to be accountable right now.
"(Eungella) is one of the lungs of the earth. For this project, you don't go and destroy Earth's cooling system...for climate change. It makes no sense."
