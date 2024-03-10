North Queensland Register
Earn more and keep more... we wish!

By Angela Seng-Williams, Qfvg Head of Engagement & Advocacy
March 10 2024 - 11:30am
Fresh produce advocates like QFVG are aware that now is the time to go hard, be brave and use political pressure around the cost-of-living crisis to drive change for our industry. Recent comments from the Prime Minister, however, have left many growers angry and frustrated, and rightfully so.

