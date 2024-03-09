North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Comment

eastAUSmilk strengthens representation in NSW

By Tim Bale, Eastausmilk Board Member
March 9 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
eastAUSmilk strengthens representation in NSW
eastAUSmilk strengthens representation in NSW

Longtime dairy identity Tim Bale, from Stewarts River, NSW, has joined the board of eastAUSmilk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.