eastAUSmilk strengthens representation in NSW

Longtime dairy identity Tim Bale, from Stewarts River, NSW, has joined the board of eastAUSmilk.
Tim brings to the board over 40 years of experience in the industry and 30 years on his own dairy farm near Taree, NSW.
After graduating from Hawkesbury Agricultural College his first job was on a large dairy, followed by 15 years as a dairy livestock officer with NSW Dept of Agriculture.
The main goal was always to be a farmer and he and wife Julie bought their current farm at Stewarts River in 1993.
Tim also worked as a private consultant for some time.
When deregulation hit there was a mass exodus of dairy farmers, especially on the coast of NSW, and Tim felt the need to do something.
The Taree Collective Bargaining Group was formed, and years of negotiation followed, sometimes positive and sometimes negative but never wavering.
When asked why, Tim said he always thought farmers needed a voice, but most were reluctant to speak so he had the ability and felt responsible to make a difference.
These years of negotiating led to direct supply to Woolworths of the Farmers Own brand now rolled out around Australia.
Tim and Julie now milk around 300 cows, predominantly Holsteins, and continue to stay on a pasture-based system.
When asked what he can bring to the board Tim said he still had a keen passion for the industry and enjoyed helping people, especially farmers.
"Our industry has been in decline, and we have to reverse the trend," he said.
"We need to bring back the younger people and instill confidence in the future. We also need to support the older farmers with options and generally improve their lifestyles."
Tim's early main focus will be on membership, particularly in NSW, as it is critical that eastAUSmilk is seen as the voice for dairy farmers in NSW and Queensland and a large membership will ensure just that.
